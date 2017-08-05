A woman uses a fan to cool herself and a child wile ridding on a tram in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Romanian meteorologists issued an extreme temperatures warning, with 42 Celsius
A woman uses a fan to cool herself and a child wile ridding on a tram in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Romanian meteorologists issued an extreme temperatures warning, with 42 Celsius 107.6 F) forecast for parts of western Romania and placing 12 counties under a "red code" heat alert for the next two days.
World

'Lucifer' heat wave keeps parts of Europe in red alert

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 6:12 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia

No wonder it's been dubbed "Lucifer."

A relentless heat wave that gripped parts of Europe this week has sent temperatures soaring to record highs for several days, causing at least two deaths and prompting authorities to issue weather alerts.

Extreme heat in Italy, and parts of France and Spain and the Balkans, has led to dozens of wildfires, damaged crops and fueled power and water consumption. Authorities in some areas issued traffic restrictions and banned work in the open in the hottest part of the day as temperatures reached more than 40 C (104 F).

Spain's national weather service on Saturday issued an emergency warning for high temperatures for 31 of the country's 50 provinces. Authorities in other countries urged people to stay indoors and drink a lot of water.

