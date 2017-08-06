China urges N. Korea to stop missile tests, resume talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after receiving a lei sash) greeting, upon arrival to take part in the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and its Dialogue Partners. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south Manila, Philippines. Alarm over North Korea's missile tests, a tentative step to temper South China Sea disputes, and unease over a disastrous siege by pro-Islamic State group militants, will grab the spotlight at the annual meetings of Southeast Asia's top diplomats and their Asian and Western counterparts.