Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after receiving a lei
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after receiving a lei sash) greeting, upon arrival to take part in the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and its Dialogue Partners. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south Manila, Philippines. Alarm over North Korea's missile tests, a tentative step to temper South China Sea disputes, and unease over a disastrous siege by pro-Islamic State group militants, will grab the spotlight at the annual meetings of Southeast Asia's top diplomats and their Asian and Western counterparts.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi after receiving a lei sash) greeting, upon arrival to take part in the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and its Dialogue Partners. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south Manila, Philippines. Alarm over North Korea's missile tests, a tentative step to temper South China Sea disputes, and unease over a disastrous siege by pro-Islamic State group militants, will grab the spotlight at the annual meetings of Southeast Asia's top diplomats and their Asian and Western counterparts.

World

China urges N. Korea to stop missile tests, resume talks

By JOHNSON LAI Associated Press

August 06, 2017 3:09 AM

MANILA, Philippines

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday urged his North Korean counterpart to abide by U.N. resolutions and stop provoking "the international community's goodwill" with missile launches and nuclear tests.

Wang spoke to reporters in Manila after meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of a regional meeting, hours after the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions to punish Pyongyang for its escalating nuclear and missile programs.

Wang said the two had an intensive conversation during which China urged North Korea to maintain calm. He said he told Ri "do not violate the U.N. decision or provoke the international community's goodwill by conducting missile launches or nuclear tests."

Wang also urged the U.S. and South Korea "to stop increasing tensions" and said that all sides should return to negotiations.

In an earlier statement Sunday, Wang Yi appealed to other governments to resume the six-nation talks that involve the North, the United States, Russia, Japan and South Korea, as well as Beijing.

"The aim is to bring the peninsula nuclear issue back to the negotiating table and seek a solution through negotiations until the denuclearization of the peninsula and the stability of the peninsula are achieved," Wang said.

North Korea pulled out of the talks in 2009 to protest international condemnation of a long-range rocket launch. Last month, it test-launched two intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said Washington wants eventually to talk to North Korea, but thinks discussions would not be productive if Pyongyang comes with the intention of maintaining its nuclear weapons.

Wang's statement repeated Beijing's proposal for a "double suspension," or a halt to North Korean nuclear development and to joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises. It said that was the most reasonable way to ease tensions and create conditions for new talks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video