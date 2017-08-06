World

Chinese official fired for not fighting extremism

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 6:22 AM

BEIJING

A Communist Party official who oversaw a portion of China's restive northwestern Muslim region of Xinjiang has been dismissed on charges including that he failed to do enough to fight extremism.

Zhang Jinbiao, the party secretary for Hotan, is accused of "serious violations" including failing to carry out anti-terrorism work and improperly accepting gifts, said a statement by the ruling party's top discipline body.

The statement Saturday by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection gave no details but said Zhang's failure to carry out anti-extremism work had "serious consequences."

Thousands of Chinese officials accused of financial offenses have been snared in a marathon anti-graft crackdown. But accusations of failing to carry out political duties such as anti-terrorism work are rare.

Chinese authorities have steadily tightened controls on Xinjiang, where they say radical Islamic thought has infiltrated the region from Central Asia.

Communist leaders including President Xi Jinping have told local officials to see that Muslim minorities in Xinjiang assimilate into the majority Han Chinese culture.

Over the past year, authorities in Xinjiang have ramped up surveillance measures and police patrols amid an uptick in violence blamed on Islamic separatists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video