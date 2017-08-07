Notorious neo-Nazi Ernst Zundel dies in Germany

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2005 file photo German far-right activist Ernst Zundel sits in a court in Mannheim, southern Germany, at the beginning of a trial to face charges including incitement libel and disparaging the dead. Zundel was deported from Canda to Germany in Feb. 2005. German authorities said Monday Aug. 7, 2017 far-right activist Ernst Zundel, who was convicted of Holocaust denial in Mannheim after his deportation from Canada, has died. He was 78. Michael Probst,File AP Photo