Deposed Pakistani PM adamant to lead rally despite bombing

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 5:00 AM

ISLAMABAD

A Pakistani provincial spokesman says the country's deposed prime minister is adamant to hold a rally in his powerbase, the city of Lahore, despite a deadly bombing there the previous day.

Meanwhile, in another challenge to Pakistan's ruling party, firebrand opposition cleric Tahir-ul-Qadri returned home on Tuesday after mainly living abroad amid pending court-cases against him in Pakistan. He has vowed to get justice for eight supporters killed during 2014 anti-government rallies.

Malik Mohammad Ahmed, a spokesman in Punjab where Lahore is the provincial capital, says former Prime Minister Nawaaz Sharif plans to travel with a convoy of supporters by road from the capital, Islamabad, to Lahore on Wednesday.

Tuesday's Lahore bombing killed one person and wounded 30.

Sharif was disqualified by Pakistan's Supreme Court last month for concealing assets.

