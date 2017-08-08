World

Earthquake hits Turkish tourist resort; no injuries reported

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 6:16 AM

ISTANBUL

The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake measuring 5.3 has struck 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) off the shore of Bodrum, a busy tourist city on Turkey's Mediterranean coast. There have been no reports of any injuries.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency, the earthquake, which struck just before 11 a.m. (0800 GMT) Tuesday morning, had a preliminary magnitude of 4.9.

The quake's epicenter was southeast of Bodrum, a popular destination for domestic and international tourists. It struck at a depth of nine kilometers (5.59 miles), according to the agency. 

Residents of Izmir, Turkey's third largest city, felt light tremors from the earthquake, which came about two weeks after a powerful earthquake struck the nearby Greek island of Kos, killing two tourists and injuring more than 500 people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video