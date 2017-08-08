UK police seek jogger who pushed woman into path of bus

In this image taken from surveillance camera video released by London's Metropolitan Police on Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 shows a male jogger top right running towards a woman, bottom right, on Putney Bridge in London. British police have appealed for witnesses to help find a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus. London's Metropolitan Police force released surveillance camera footage Tuesday of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge. It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting her. Metropolitan Police via AP)