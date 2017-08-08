EU nations move to resume returning migrants to Greece

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 2, 2016 file photo, a Greek police officer checks registration papers as refugees crowd to cross the border from the Greek side to Macedonia at the northern Greek border station of Idomeni. EU countries have begun the process of sending migrants who arrived in Europe via Greece over the last five months back to have their asylum applications assessed there, it was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Under EU rules, migrants must apply for asylum in the country they first enter. But the rules were suspended as hundreds of thousands of people, many Syrian refugees, entered Greece in 2015. Petros Giannakouris, file AP Photo