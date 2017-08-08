Al-Qaida leader claims German Sept. 11 suspect has died

FILE - These undated handout photos, released by the German Federal Police in 2001 show Said Bahaji, with and without beard. Al-Qaida's leader has claimed in an online message that a German man believed to have provided logistical support to the Hamburg-based Sept. 11 hijackers has died. Ayman al-Zawahri listed several recent "martyrs," including a man he identifies as of Zuhair al-Maghribi. Al-Maghribi is the alias of Said Bahaji who is believed to have helped suicide hijackers Mohamad Atta, Marwan al-Shehhi and Ziad Jarrah when they were in Hamburg. Underneath the photos the date of birth. Bundesanwaltschaft via AP AP Photo