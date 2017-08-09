Clouds hang over the beach in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. A weakened Tropical Storm Franklin chugged across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain after coming ashore on the Caribbean coast.
Clouds hang over the beach in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. A weakened Tropical Storm Franklin chugged across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain after coming ashore on the Caribbean coast. Israel Leal AP Photo
Clouds hang over the beach in Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Franklin, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. A weakened Tropical Storm Franklin chugged across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday, dumping heavy rain after coming ashore on the Caribbean coast. Israel Leal AP Photo

World

Franklin, likely to be hurricane, aims at Mexico Gulf coast

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 12:05 AM

MEXICO CITY

Tropical Storm Franklin took aim at Mexico's central Gulf coast after a relatively mild run across the Yucatan Peninsula, with forecasts saying it would strengthen into a hurricane before making its second landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Franklin began gaining strength after getting over open water again, with its maximum sustained winds quickly rising to 50 mph (85 kph) by late Tuesday. The storm was expected to gain more power as it moved across the lower reaches of the southern Gulf of Mexico and likely would be a hurricane by Wednesday evening, the center said.

Franklin's center was 325 miles (525 kilometers) east-northeast of Veracruz late Tuesday and it was heading west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

A hurricane watch was in effect along the Mexican coast from Veracruz to Tuxpan. A tropical storm warning was posted from Veracruz east to Celestun and from Tuxpan north to Rio Panuco. Tropical storm-force winds extended up to 185 miles (295 kilometers) from the center.

Mexico Civil Protection director Ricardo de la Cruz said Tuesday that the storm's impact on Yucatan was not as bad as initially feared, with some trees down and power out in some areas. But, he warned, "The second impact could even be stronger than the first."

Forecasters said Franklin's rains could cause flash floods and mudslides in the mountains of central Mexico. Four to eight inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain were forecast for mainland areas in the storm's path, with localized amounts of up to 12 inches (35 centimeters).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video