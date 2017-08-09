Canada sends troops to US border where migrants are pouring across – to give comfort

Migrants wheel their luggage down Roxham Road in Champlain, N.Y., while heading to an unofficial border station across from Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Officials on both sides of the border first began to notice last fall, around the time of the U.S. presidential election, that more people were crossing at Roxham Road. Since then the numbers have continued to climb. Charles Krupa AP