The Latest: Franklin weakens to tropical storm over Mexico

A woman tapes up the windows of her restaurant ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Franklin, in the port city of Veracruz, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. As a tropical storm, Franklin made a relatively mild run across the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night and Tuesday, but on Wednesday it strengthened to a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it prepared to pound a mountainous region prone to flash floods and mudslides with heavy rains. Felix Marquez AP Photo