World

Train collision near Egypt's Alexandria kills at least 28

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 11:00 AM

CAIRO

A train collision near Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria on Friday killed at least 28 people and injured 80 others, Egyptian officials said.

The two trains collided head on — one was coming from the capital of Cairo, to the south of Alexandria, and the other was coming from the city of Port Said, located on the northern tip of the Suez Canal.

The head of the ambulance services in the Alexandria's western sector, Dr. Mohamed Abu Homs, said the collision took place in the district of Khorshid, southeast of the city.

There was no immediate information on what had caused the collision.

Abu Homs said he fears the death toll and the number of injured could rise further.

Egypt's railway system has a poor safety record, mostly blamed on decades of badly maintained equipment and poor management.

State TV broadcast images of mangled train coaches on the tracks as crowds gathered around trying to help the victims.

