US official: No negotiated pullout for IS from Syria's Raqqa

FILE - In this Friday, July 28, 2017 file photo, a Kurdish man mourns as he sits next to the grave of his friend who was killed while fighting against Islamic State militants in Raqqa, at a cemetery in Kobani, Syria. While Iraq’s Kurds have sparked confrontation with their drive for independence, Kurds in Syria are making major advances toward their more modest goal, entrenching their self-rule. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo