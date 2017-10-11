World

Russian security agency says it busted Crimea extremist cell

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 7:57 AM

Russia's domestic security agency has charged six people in Crimea with involvement in an extremist organization, a move that an activist describes as part of Moscow's crackdown on the Crimean Tatars.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has stopped the activities of a local cell of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a radical Islamist group which Russia banned as a "terrorist" organization.

The FSB said in a statement carried Wednesday by Russian news agencies that it has opened a criminal probe against six people suspected of involvement in the group in Bakhchisarai.

Zair Smedlyayev, who heads an association of Crimean Tatars, said five men have been detained. He called the move part of a continuing crackdown on the Turkic ethnic group.

Many Crimean Tatars have opposed Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea.

