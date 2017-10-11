In this photo released by Royal Thai Customs, a collection of seized Rhino horns are on display in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Thai authorities have arrested two Chinese nationals after seizing eight rhino horns from their luggage at Bangkok airport on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
In this photo released by Royal Thai Customs, a collection of seized Rhino horns are on display in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Thai authorities have arrested two Chinese nationals after seizing eight rhino horns from their luggage at Bangkok airport on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Royal Thai Customs via AP)
In this photo released by Royal Thai Customs, a collection of seized Rhino horns are on display in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Thai authorities have arrested two Chinese nationals after seizing eight rhino horns from their luggage at Bangkok airport on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Royal Thai Customs via AP)

World

Thailand seizes rhino horns, arrests suspected smugglers

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 8:17 AM

BANGKOK

Thai authorities have arrested two Chinese citizens suspected of smuggling rhinoceros horns worth about $300,000 through Bangkok's main airport.

The eight rhino horns weighing a total of 6.2 kilograms (13.6 pounds) were discovered Tuesday when airport security X-rayed the suspects' baggage.

The Customs Department said Wednesday that the two men were headed to Cambodia after a flight from Zambia that stopped in Addis Ababa and Bangkok.

Horns, blood, skin and urine from endangered rhinoceroses are in high demand across Asia for their use in traditional Chinese medicine.

Thai authorities say they have seized 38 rhinoceros horns worth over $6 million in three cases over the past four years.

The suspects face charges of violating customs and wildlife protection laws.

Customs Department Director-General Kulit Sombatsiri said the seized rhino horns could fetch $300,000 in Thailand and even more abroad.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video