Senior Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmad, center right, and Hamas' representative, Saleh al-Arouri, center left, sign a reconciliation agreement during a press conference at the Egyptian intelligence complex in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Thursday's signing came after two days of negotiations in the Egyptian capital on the governing of the Gaza Strip as part of the most serious effort to date to end the 10 year rift between the rival Palestinian groups. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo
World

The Latest: Hamas, Fatah sign reconciliation deal in Cairo

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 8:28 AM

CAIRO

The Latest on the reconciliation deal reached by rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah in Cairo-hosted negotiations (all times local):

2 p.m.

Palestinian negotiators from rival Hamas and Fatah factions have signed a reconciliation deal at a short ceremony in Cairo.

Thursday's signing came after two days of negotiations in the Egyptian capital on the governing of the Gaza Strip as part of the most serious effort to date to end the 10 year rift between the rival Palestinian groups.

Egyptian chief of intelligence, Khalid Fawzi, presided over the signing as Hamas' representative, Saleh al-Arouri, and Fatah's negotiator, Azzam al-Ahmed, signed on.

Al-Ahmed told reporters after the ceremony that there has been "full agreement" to empower a national unity government to assume its full authorities in Gaza.

___

8 a.m.

The leader of Hamas says his group has reached an agreement with the rival Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after Egyptian-brokered talks about the terms of control of the Gaza Strip.

Ismail Haniyeh said in a statement that details would be announced in Cairo later on Thursday.

The Islamic militant Hamas evicted Abbas' Western-backed Palestinian Authority from Gaza a decade ago, leading to a crippling territorial and political split among Palestinians. Abbas oversees autonomous enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Hamas and Fatah officials held two days of talks in Cairo this week about a Palestinian Authority return to Gaza.

Repeated reconciliation attempts have failed since 2007.

Sticking points include control over the arsenal of Hamas' armed wing and the fate of thousands of Hamas public servants.

