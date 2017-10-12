The Bath Pizza Co. in Bath, England, seeks a professional pizza taster to try out its new menu in a cheeky online ad.
The Bath Pizza Co. in Bath, England, seeks a professional pizza taster to try out its new menu in a cheeky online ad. Instagram
The Bath Pizza Co. in Bath, England, seeks a professional pizza taster to try out its new menu in a cheeky online ad. Instagram

World

Ever dreamed of being a professional pizza taster? There’s just one catch

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 12, 2017 11:01 AM

Are you an “experienced pizza connoisseur”? Would you be willing to try out a pizzeria’s new menu for a competitive salary with “serious pizza perks”?

Oh, and how do you feel about Bath, England?

The Bath Pizza Company Co. has posted an opening for a professional pizza eater on its site. The pizzeria, based in Bath in Somerset in southwest England, is rolling out a new menu and seeks someone with a cultured palate to provide feedback on its new creations.

“We serve thousands of people every month so ensuring our menu excites and delights our customers will be a key part of this role,” the job vacancy reads. Established by sister business Green Park Brasserie in 2016, Bath Pizza Co. describes itself as “fresh, local and bespoke.”

The pizzeria’s seeking someone who knows “a Margherita from a Marinara” with plenty of passion for pizza. Of course, pizza-tasting’s not exactly a full-time job – the taster will work about two hours a week on a weekday. The listing doesn’t say how much the job pays, just that it’s “competitive with serious pizza perks.”

The company does say that location doesn’t matter and it’s willing to cover travel costs – “flights, train fares, fuel” – for the right candidate. Sadly for U.S. pizza fans, a weekly commute to England may be a bit much.

But if you’re looking to relocate, Bath is known for its hot springs and baths, once enjoyed by the Romans – making Bath the “ultimate spa break destination for thousands of years,” says a tourism site. The baths also feature in two Jane Austen novels if your interests tend more to the literary.

If you think you’ve got what it takes – and can make the whole England thing work – there’s an online job application with the ad.

More Videos

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Pause
Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 2:19

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:43

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 1:40

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka 'there's been no Oppression' rant 1:36

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka "there's been no Oppression" rant

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’ 2:08

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’

  • How to make a gluten-free green pizza

    This green pizza was created by food blogger Gianna Dinuzzo at her family’s restaurant, Mama Mia Pizzeria in Fresno. It's topped with homemade pesto, ricotta, spinach, garlic and artichokes and made with a gluten-free crust.

How to make a gluten-free green pizza

This green pizza was created by food blogger Gianna Dinuzzo at her family’s restaurant, Mama Mia Pizzeria in Fresno. It's topped with homemade pesto, ricotta, spinach, garlic and artichokes and made with a gluten-free crust.

Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Pause
Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 2:19

Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:43

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 0:53

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 1:40

Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka 'there's been no Oppression' rant 1:36

NFL Anthem outbursts: from a season ticket burning to Ditka "there's been no Oppression" rant

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’ 2:08

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

View More Video