Residents wade through flood water in northern province of Son La, Vietnam Thursday Oct. 12, 2017. Floods and landslides after a tropical depression have killed over 30 people, and damaged homes and crops in northern and central Vietnam, officials said.
Residents wade through flood water in northern province of Son La, Vietnam Thursday Oct. 12, 2017. Floods and landslides after a tropical depression have killed over 30 people, and damaged homes and crops in northern and central Vietnam, officials said. Vietnam News Agency via AP Huu Quyet
Residents wade through flood water in northern province of Son La, Vietnam Thursday Oct. 12, 2017. Floods and landslides after a tropical depression have killed over 30 people, and damaged homes and crops in northern and central Vietnam, officials said. Vietnam News Agency via AP Huu Quyet

World

Floods and landslides kill 54, leave 39 missing in Vietnam

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 11:25 PM

HANOI, Vietnam

Floods and landslides caused by a tropical depression have killed 54 people in northern and central Vietnam while rescuers were trying to search for another 39 people still missing, officials say.

The storm also injured 31 people and submerged more than 30,000 houses, damaged infrastructure, crops and livestock, the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said in a statement Friday.

Disaster official Nguyen Thi Lien from northern Yen Bai province where six people have died from the floods says 580 soldiers and police and more than 2,000 residents have been mobilized to search for another 16 still missing in the province.

The tropical depression hit central Vietnam on Tuesday. Another tropical storm, Khanun, is moving to the South China Sea toward Vietnam, according to the national weather forecasters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video