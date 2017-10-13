Cross your fingers, you’re aboard Flight AY666 to HEL.
Would you board Flight 666 to HEL on Friday the 13th?

By Matthew Martinez

October 13, 2017 9:07 AM

The final destination for passengers on this Friday the 13th flight is HEL.

That’s the airport code for Helsinki, Finland, not the Lake of Fire.

Finnair does seem, though, to be courting the superstitious with the flight, which took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday at 1:20 p.m. local time, the 13th hour of the 13th day of October.

Simon Barrette, communications manager at Finnair, told McClatchy that Friday’s trip would be the last go-round for flight 666 to HEL, as the company is switching around some flight numbers later this month.

“The AY666 flight has flown to HEL 21 times on Friday the 13th in the last 11 years,” Barrette said.

The last was in January, when AY666 made a totally normal, safe landing in Helsinki, despite potentially troubling factors for those with severe superstitions, like a 13-year-old aricraft.

That didn’t stop one passenger booked on Friday’s HEL-bound trip, who somewhat unluckily was given a seat on the 13th row, from missing the flight.

The irrational fear of the number 13 is called triskaidekaphobia, by the way. If you’re scared of the number 666, you may have hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia.

But for flying professionals, the flight with the bravest passengers in the sky is just another day at the office. Friday’s version of the flight of the beast landed safely in Helsinki at 3:48 p.m. local time.

“It has been quite a joke among the pilots,” pilot Juha-Pekka Keidasto told the Associated Press in 2013. “I’m not a superstitious man. It’s only a coincidence for me.”

