World

Saudi officials says fire in capital kills 10

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 5:37 AM

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense says 10 people have died in a fire at a carpentry workshop in the capital, Riyadh.

The blaze, which broke out overnight Sunday, injured three other people. The Civil Defense said in post on its official Twitter account that the identities of those who died in the fire are still unknown.

Firefighters were shown trying to extinguish the blaze as it engulfed a warehouse in the Badr neighborhood. No further details were immediately given.

Foreigners make up nearly a third of Saudi Arabia's population of 30 million, most of whom come from South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh to work lower-paying, hard labor jobs shunned by many Saudis.

