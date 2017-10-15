World

Macedonia: Local polls a test for new left-wing government

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017

SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonia is holding municipal elections that are seen as a strong test for the left-wing government, five months after it came to power amid a political crisis following a decade of conservative rule.

More than 1.8 million registered voters are casting ballots at nearly 3,500 poll stations to choose mayors and members of local councils in the capital, Skopje, and another 80 municipalities. Runoffs, where necessary, will take place on Oct. 29.

Opinion polls show a slight advantage for the governing Social Democrats, who hope to unseat the conservative mayor of Skopje.

The conservative VMRO-DPMNE main opposition party had won 56 of the 81 municipalities in the last elections in 2013, while the Social Democrats won four.

Preliminary results are expected on Monday.

