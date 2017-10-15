The Royal Australian Navy HMAS Adelaide crueses alongside landing crafts with Philippine Marines and Australian troops as they conduct a joint Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief
The Royal Australian Navy HMAS Adelaide crueses alongside landing crafts with Philippine Marines and Australian troops as they conduct a joint Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief HADR) exercise off Subic Bay in northwestern Philippines Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The HMAS Adelaide, along with another Australian Navy ship, the HMAS Darwin, a guided missile frigate, are here for a goodwill visit aimed at strengthening relations between the two navies as well as maritime security and stability in the region.
World

Philippine, Australian forces stage sea drill as ties deepen

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 7:21 AM

SUBIC BAY, Philippines

Filipino and Australian naval forces have darted across the sea and landed on a Philippine wharf in a disaster-response drill that reflects their deepening security ties in a region prone to calamities, piracy and territorial rifts.

Lt. Col. Daniel Turner of the Australian Defence Force says the naval maneuvers Sunday in Subic Bay northwest of Manila will strengthen the two countries' capability to respond to typhoons and other disasters when roads, bridges and ports are damaged or destroyed.

More than 100 Philippine marines and Australian naval personnel took off from the HMAS Adelaide, an Australian navy ship, on board troop carriers then rushed to a port at Subic Bay, a former U.S. naval base, during the maneuvers. Australia and the Philippines are U.S. security allies.

