World

Hurricane Ophelia heads toward Ireland, then UK

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 8:38 AM

LONDON

Authorities in Britain and Ireland say the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia could bring disruption and damage as the work week gets underway.

Ophelia was a category 2 hurricane Sunday as it moved northeast across the Atlantic, with sustained winds of 105 mph (169 kph).

It is expected to weaken to a storm before hitting land Monday, but U.K. Met office forecaster Luke Miall says it could still pack "hurricane-force" winds.

Ireland's Met Eireann says western counties could get gusts of up to 80 mph (130 kph), with heavy rain and storm surges.

Britain's Met Office has a similar warning for Northern Ireland, and warns of potential power cuts, flying debris and disruption to transport and phone signals. Strong winds could also hit Scotland, Wales and England.

