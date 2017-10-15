People watch a car driving on a flooded road in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Floods and landslides have killed dozens of people in Vietnam since a tropical depression hit the country earlier this week, in one of its worst natural disasters in years, officials said Friday.
World

Some villages in Vietnam still isolated by flooding damage

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 11:18 PM

HANOI, Vietnam

Some villages in Vietnam are still isolated by landslides and destroyed bridges after a tropical depression last week that has become one of the country's worst natural disasters in years.

The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said in a statement Monday the death toll has risen to 72 with 30 people still missing. The depression hit the central coast last Tuesday and damaged infrastructure and crops mainly in the central and northern regions.

Disaster official Nguyen Thi Lien in northern Yen Bai province, where 15 people have died, says some 4,000 soldiers, policemen, militiamen and villagers were mobilized to search for 13 people still missing.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Khanun is expected to weaken to a tropical depression in the Tonkin Gulf later Monday and heavy rains are forecast in northeastern Vietnam.

