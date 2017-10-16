World

IS affiliate claims attacks in Egypt's Sinai

Associated Press

October 16, 2017 3:21 AM

EL-ARISH, Egypt

An Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula that killed nine soldiers and wounded at least 37 others.

The simultaneous attacks, targeting checkpoints across the town of Sheikh Zweid, prompted Egyptian authorities to postpone the opening of the Rafah crossing with Gaza.

The crossing was due to open Monday for four days. No new date has been set.

Security and hospital officials raised the death toll to nine overnight Monday, while the army said 24 attackers were killed. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief media.

The IS claim was carried by the extremists' Aamaq media outlet.

Egypt declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in northern Sinai after deadly IS attacks in 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video