World

US-backed Syrian force expects victory in Raqqa within days

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 5:37 AM

BEIRUT

A spokesman for a U.S.-backed force in Syria says it will be in control of the northern city of Raqqa "within a few days" after attacking the last pocket held by the Islamic State group.

Mustafa Bali of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday that fierce street battles are ongoing near the main hospital in Raqqa, which was once the de facto capital of the extremists.

SDF fighters launched an operation to retake the last IS-held pocket of Raqqa after some 275 militants and their family members surrendered.

Activists said those who surrendered were taken to an SDF-run prison in the nearby town of Tabqa, where they are being interrogated before being put on trial.

