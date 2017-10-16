Group: Orangutan orphans a sign of habitat destruction

In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, photo released by Borneo Orangutan Survival BOS) Foundation , a recently rescued baby orangutan plays with a keeper at Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. An Indonesian conservation group says the discovery of two orphaned baby orangutans on Borneo within two days is further evidence that deforestation and illegal hunting are threatening survival of the great apes.