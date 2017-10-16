FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Rohingya Muslims walk towards shore after arriving on a boat from Myanmar to Bangladesh in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. The country was caught unprepared when some 500,000 began pouring across the border in late August to escape attacks by Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist mobs, a crisis the United Nations has described as "textbook ethnic cleansing." Some in the low-lying delta nation are worried that the staggering influx of people, if allowed to stay, could push the country’s resources and economy to the brink.
EU wants Myanmar attacks probed, reviews defense cooperation

October 16, 2017 6:45 AM

The European Union says the perpetrators of crimes against Myanmar's Rohingya minority must be brought to justice, and the bloc is reviewing defense cooperation over the violence.

EU foreign ministers said in a statement Monday that "credible allegations of serious human rights violations and abuses, including brutal attacks on children, must be thoroughly investigated."

More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when security forces clamped down after new attacks on police posts by a Rohingya militant group. Many houses were burned in the crackdown, and Rohingya refugees have described rape, looting and abuse.

The EU ministers said they are suspending invitations to Europe of Myanmar top brass over the "disproportionate use of force" and will "review all practical defense cooperation."

