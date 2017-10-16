World

Kenya police killed 67 opposition supporters, say groups

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 7:06 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Two international human rights groups say Kenya's police attacked opposition supporters killing dozens and injuring scores following demonstrations by opposition supporters protesting President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said in a report Monday that as many as 67 people died across the country. Victims and witnesses told researchers in the capital that when protesters ran away, police pursued them, kicking down doors and chasing people down alleyways, shooting and beating some to death.

Researchers from the two groups interviewed 151 victims, witnesses, human rights activists, aid workers and police in Nairobi's low-income areas known to be opposition strongholds. Kenyatta's re-election was annulled by the Supreme Court on September 1 and a fresh election ordered which is scheduled for Oct 26.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video