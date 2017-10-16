FILE - In this June 20, 2017 file photo, a Syrian refugee hangs laundry outside her tent at a Syrian refugee camp in the eastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon. Michel Aoun, Lebanon's president, said Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, as he met diplomats from the Security Council countries, the European Union and the Arab League, that his country "can no longer cope" with the presence of Syrian refugees and appealed to the international community for help to organize their return. Aoun said the return of refugees to safe areas in Syria will put an end to their suffering and save Lebanon from negative repercussions.
FILE - In this June 20, 2017 file photo, a Syrian refugee hangs laundry outside her tent at a Syrian refugee camp in the eastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon. Michel Aoun, Lebanon's president, said Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, as he met diplomats from the Security Council countries, the European Union and the Arab League, that his country "can no longer cope" with the presence of Syrian refugees and appealed to the international community for help to organize their return. Aoun said the return of refugees to safe areas in Syria will put an end to their suffering and save Lebanon from negative repercussions. Bilal Hussein AP Photo
FILE - In this June 20, 2017 file photo, a Syrian refugee hangs laundry outside her tent at a Syrian refugee camp in the eastern city of Baalbek, Lebanon. Michel Aoun, Lebanon's president, said Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, as he met diplomats from the Security Council countries, the European Union and the Arab League, that his country "can no longer cope" with the presence of Syrian refugees and appealed to the international community for help to organize their return. Aoun said the return of refugees to safe areas in Syria will put an end to their suffering and save Lebanon from negative repercussions. Bilal Hussein AP Photo

World

President: Lebanon 'can no longer cope' with Syrian refugees

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 8:28 AM

BEIRUT

Lebanon's president says his country "can no longer cope" with the presence of Syrian refugees and appealed to the international community for help to organize their return.

Michel Aoun says the refugees' return to safe areas in Syria will put an end to their suffering and save Lebanon from negative repercussions.

He specified rising unemployment among the Lebanese. At least 1 million registered Syrian refugees live in Lebanon, almost 25 percent of its population. Many more are believed to live unregistered, straining the country's already fraying infrastructure.

Aoun spoke on Monday as he met diplomats from the Security Council countries, the European Union and the Arab League.

He says Lebanon doesn't want to force any returns, but appealed to international organizations not to "frighten" those who want to go home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video