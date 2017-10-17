U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, left, and Japan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shinsuke Sugiyama shake hands prior to their bilateral meeting at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, left, and Japan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shinsuke Sugiyama shake hands prior to their bilateral meeting at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, left, and Japan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shinsuke Sugiyama shake hands prior to their bilateral meeting at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo

World

US, Japan agree to maximize diplomatic pressure on N. Korea

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 12:29 AM

TOKYO

U.S. and Japanese diplomats have agreed to maximize pressure on North Korea to resolve tensions over its nuclear program, while citing the need to be prepared for the worst if diplomacy failed.

U.S. Undersecretary of State John Sullivan, after meeting his Japanese counterpart, Shinsuke Sugiyama, said Tuesday the focus at the State Department is on diplomacy to solve the problem. "We must, however, with our allies in Japan and South Korea and elsewhere, be prepared for the worst" should diplomacy fail.

Sugiyama reiterated Japan's support for President Donald Trump's policy of keeping all options, but stressed the need for a diplomatic solution via cooperation with China and Russia.

The two diplomats will join their South Korean counterpart in Seoul for further talks Wednesday on North Korea.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video