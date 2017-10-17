A woman on her balcony beats a pot protesting for the National Court decision to imprison civil society leaders without bails in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. A Spanish judge’s decision to jail the leaders of two Catalan grassroots groups, Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural, was met with a chorus banging pots and pans, honking car horns and clapping in the streets of Barcelona.
A woman on her balcony beats a pot protesting for the National Court decision to imprison civil society leaders without bails in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. A Spanish judge’s decision to jail the leaders of two Catalan grassroots groups, Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural, was met with a chorus banging pots and pans, honking car horns and clapping in the streets of Barcelona. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo
A woman on her balcony beats a pot protesting for the National Court decision to imprison civil society leaders without bails in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Oct. 16, 2017. A Spanish judge’s decision to jail the leaders of two Catalan grassroots groups, Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural, was met with a chorus banging pots and pans, honking car horns and clapping in the streets of Barcelona. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo

World

Catalonia: New protests after secession leaders jailed

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 5:39 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Protesters are gathering for a fresh round of demonstrations in Barcelona to demand the release of two leaders of Catalonia's pro-independence movement who were jailed in a sedition probe.

A Madrid judge on Monday provisionally jailed Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, the leaders of grassroots organizations Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural.

The judge ruled they were the orchestrators of massive demonstrations Sept. 20-21 in Barcelona that hindered a police operation against preparations for the Oct. 1 independence referendum.

Protests have been called at midday Tuesday in Barcelona, the Catalan capital, and an evening demonstration is also planned.

Thousands of supporters, carrying posters reading "Freedom for the political prisoners" banged pots and pans and honked car horns in Barcelona following the jailing Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video