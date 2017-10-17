21 opposition members on trial over Morocco protests

Protesters supporting the ongoing anti-government protest hold posters of a prisoner outside the Court of Appeal of Casablanca, Morocco, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Demonstrators are calling for justice for 21 detained leaders of a Moroccan protest movement that has become the biggest challenge to this North African kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011. Trial resumed Tuesday for the 21 activists in a court in Casablanca, and was adjourned until Oct. 24. Abdeljalil Bounhar AP Photo