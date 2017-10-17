Protesters supporting the ongoing anti-government protest hold posters of a prisoner outside the Court of Appeal of Casablanca, Morocco, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Demonstrators are calling for justice for 21 detained leaders of a Moroccan protest movement that has become the biggest challenge to this North African kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011. Trial resumed Tuesday for the 21 activists in a court in Casablanca, and was adjourned until Oct. 24.
Protesters supporting the ongoing anti-government protest hold posters of a prisoner outside the Court of Appeal of Casablanca, Morocco, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Demonstrators are calling for justice for 21 detained leaders of a Moroccan protest movement that has become the biggest challenge to this North African kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011. Trial resumed Tuesday for the 21 activists in a court in Casablanca, and was adjourned until Oct. 24. Abdeljalil Bounhar AP Photo
World

21 opposition members on trial over Morocco protests

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 8:42 AM

CASABLANCA, Morocco

Demonstrators are calling for the release of 21 detained leaders of a Moroccan protest movement that has become the biggest challenge to the North African kingdom since the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

The trial resumed Tuesday for the activists in a Casablanca court, and was adjourned until Oct. 24.

A small group of demonstrators gathered outside, calling for the activists' release jailed for their roles in the Hirak protest movement in the northern Rif region.

Defense lawyer Mohamed Ziane said, "the trial is creating tension ... in the country which we sincerely don't need."

The movement started when a fish vendor was crushed to death last year in the neglected northern city of Al Hoceima. Since then, demonstrations have spread, and the government has promised development projects for the region.

