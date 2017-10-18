A Somali man looking for news of his missing brother looks at grave boards at a cemetery in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Anguished families gathered across Somalia's capital on Tuesday as funerals continued for the more than 300 people killed in one of the world's deadliest attacks in years, while others waited anxiously for any word of the scores of people still said to be missing.
A Somali man looking for news of his missing brother looks at grave boards at a cemetery in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Anguished families gathered across Somalia's capital on Tuesday as funerals continued for the more than 300 people killed in one of the world's deadliest attacks in years, while others waited anxiously for any word of the scores of people still said to be missing. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo
A Somali man looking for news of his missing brother looks at grave boards at a cemetery in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Anguished families gathered across Somalia's capital on Tuesday as funerals continued for the more than 300 people killed in one of the world's deadliest attacks in years, while others waited anxiously for any word of the scores of people still said to be missing. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo

World

Thousands in Somali capital march in defiance after attack

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 5:34 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Somalia's capital in a show of defiance after the country's deadliest attack.

Wearing red headbands, the crowd of mostly young men and women is marching through Mogadishu amid tight security.

"May Allah punish those who massacred our people," said university student Mohamed Salad.

The crowd marched toward the site of Saturday's truck bombing, which killed more than 300 people and wounded nearly 400. Scores remain missing.

"You can kill us, but not our spirit and desire for peace," said high school teacher Zainab Muse.

Somalia's government has blamed the attack on the al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets Mogadishu but has not commented.

Mayor Thabit Abdi called for Wednesday's march, saying "we must liberate this city which is awash with graves."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video