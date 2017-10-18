Thousands in Somali capital march in defiance after attack

A Somali man looking for news of his missing brother looks at grave boards at a cemetery in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Anguished families gathered across Somalia's capital on Tuesday as funerals continued for the more than 300 people killed in one of the world's deadliest attacks in years, while others waited anxiously for any word of the scores of people still said to be missing. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo