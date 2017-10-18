UN judges to deliver verdicts next month in Mladic trial

FILE- In this Friday, June 3, 2011, image former Bosnian Serb Gen. Ratko Mladic removes his hat in the court room during his initial appearance at the U.N.'s Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands. A United Nations war crimes tribunal will deliver its verdicts on Nov. 22, 2017, in the long-running trial of former Bosnian Serb military chief Mladic. Mladic was tried on 11 counts including genocide, murder and terror for allegedly overseeing atrocities by Serb forces in Bosnian's 1992-95 war that left 100,000 dead. Martin Meissner, Pool AP Photo