In this photo provided by Joshua Boyle, his wife, Caitlan Boyle sits with their son Jonah at a hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Ontario. Boyle told The Associated Press in an email that his wife was rushed to the hospital on Monday, but his email did not specify why she was taken. The couple with their three children were rescued Wednesday, Oct. 11, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan. Joshua Boyle via AP)
World

Former hostage says his American wife was rushed to hospital

Associated Press

October 18, 2017 10:09 AM

SMITHS FALLS, Ontario

An American woman who was rescued with her family last week after years held by a Taliban-linked group has been hospitalized in Canada, her husband says.

Her husband, Joshua Boyle, told The Associated Press in an email that his wife Caitlan was admitted Monday and remained there on Wednesday. He did not specify why she was taken to the hospital.

"My wife has been through hell, and she has to be my first priority right now," Boyle wrote.

The Boyles and their three children were rescued Oct. 11, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan on a backpacking trip. The children were born while the family was being held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

Boyle said their three children are now 4, 2 and "somewhere around 6 months."

The parents of Caitlan Boyle have said they are elated she is free, but also angry at their son-in law for taking their daughter to Afghanistan.

