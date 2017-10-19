World

Albanian police seize 4 tons of cannabis and arrest 3

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:18 AM

TIRANA, Albania

Albanian authorities say they have arrested three people while seizing four metric tons of cannabis.

Rebani Jaupi, a senior police official, said on Thursday that four tons of drugs were seized at a house in Vlore, 150 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of the capital, Tirana.

In a statement, the prosecutor-general's office said the "considerable" haul followed a yearlong investigation and was related to the recent arrest of drug traffickers in nearby Italy.

Albanian authorities have this year made a series of seizures of cannabis in remote areas, along the coast, or on speedboats. The cannabis is usually smuggled to neighboring Greece and Italy.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has pledged to get Albania off the list of cannabis-producing countries by the end of this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video