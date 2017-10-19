Bangkok returns to mourning colors, but what of the future?

Tucked in his cramped clothing stall, Pirumchai Asiram is flanked by two worlds — vibrantly colored shirts to his right, neat stacks of somber apparel in blacks and whites to his left. Ask him which sells better, and he'll smile.
"Not these," he says emphatically, pointing to the loud clothing. "These brighter things we sell for foreigners. Thai people, they don't wear this kind of design since the king passed away."
The bargain clothing stalls in MBK Center reflect the hue of the Thai capital.
The colors of mourning have settled over Bangkok as the country marks a year since the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and prepares for his cremation next week.
Some suspect Bangkok's black saturation could continue because of affection for him and considerations for his son.
Comments