Searchers in Mexico find, but release, vaquita porpoise calf

FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file photo, a young woman with the World Wildlife Fund carries a papier mache replica of the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita marina, during an event in front of the National Palace in Mexico City calling on the Mexican government to take additional steps to protect the world's smallest marine mammal. An international team of researchers captured the first endangered vaquita porpoise in the Gulf of California in an ambitious effort to catch and enclose the few remaining members of the species, but said on Thursday, Oct. 19, that they had to release the calf because it was too young. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo