World

Egypt releases Egyptian-Irish after 4 years detention

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 4:56 AM

CAIRO

Egyptian authorities have released an Irish-Egyptian man who was detained for four years on charges related to a Muslim Brotherhood protest in Cairo in 2013.

Ibrahim Halawa's release comes a month after an Egyptian court acquitted him of charges including murder, arson and illegal possession of weapons. His lawyer, Darragh Mackin, announced Thursday.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney welcomed the news, saying: "He will soon be able to return home and be reunited with his family."

Halawa's arrest in 2013 came following the ouster of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, who hailed from the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, after mass protests against his one-year divisive rule.

Since Morsi's ouster, authorities have launched severe crackdown on Brotherhood members and supporters. Halawa is the son of a senior Brotherhood member.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video