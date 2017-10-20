World

Man attacks people at Polish shopping mall; 1 dead, 7 hurt

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 11:31 AM

WARSAW, Poland

A man attacked people with a knife Friday at a shopping mall in southeastern Poland, killing one person and wounding seven others, police said. Shoppers detained the attacker until police could arrive.

The attack took place Friday afternoon at a mall in the town of Stalowa Wola, according to Andrzej Wierszyna, a spokesman for the town's police. The alleged attacker was a 27-year-old Polish resident of the town, he told The Associated Press.

His weapon was a knife and a 50-year-old woman who was attacked at the mall died later in the hospital, the regional police spokeswoman in Rzeszow, Anna Klee, was quoted by the PAP news agency as saying.

"He was attacking people from behind, hitting them with the knife," Klee told PAP.

She said shoppers apprehended the attacker and handed him to police when they arrived.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Eight people in all were taken to hospitals in Stalowa Wola, Tarnobrzeg and Sandomierz, most with serious wounds, Wierszyna said.

