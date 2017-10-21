Police guard the area at Rosenheimer Platz square in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Police say a man with a knife has lightly wounded several people in Munich. Officers are looking for the assailant. Munich police called on people in the Rosenheimer Platz square area, located close to the German city's downtown, to stay inside after the incident on Saturday morning.
Police guard the area at Rosenheimer Platz square in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Police say a man with a knife has lightly wounded several people in Munich. Officers are looking for the assailant. Munich police called on people in the Rosenheimer Platz square area, located close to the German city's downtown, to stay inside after the incident on Saturday morning. dpa via AP Andreas Gebert

World

The Latest: Munich police arrest suspect, say motive unknown

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 6:20 AM

BERLIN

The Latest on the stabbings in Munich, Germany (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Police say they've arrested a suspect after four people were lightly wounded in Munich by a man with a knife. They're not yet sure whether he is the assailant.

Police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins said the man was arrested about three hours after Saturday morning's incident in an area near downtown Munich. He says the man's appearance was in line with a description witnesses gave of the knife attacker.

Da Gloria Martins says the assailant attacked six people at different locations in the area but only four of them were wounded. He says there were no serious injuries.

There's also no information yet on a possible motive.

___

10:15 a.m.

Police say a man with a knife has lightly wounded four people in Munich. Officers are looking for the assailant.

Munich police called on people in the Rosenheimer Platz area, located close to the German city's downtown, to stay inside after the incident on Saturday morning.

The perpetrator fled the scene. Police said he appeared to be about 40 years old and had a black bicycle, gray trousers, a green jacket and a backpack.

The police department said on Twitter that officers are looking for the assailant "with all available police forces."

It said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

  Comments  

