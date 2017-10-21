World

Attack outside Afghan military academy kills 15

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 11:33 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide attack killed 15 military academy members west of Afghanistan's capital Kabul Saturday, a Defense Ministry official said.

Dawlat Waziri, the ministry's spokesman, said the attack took place outside the training academy of the Marshal Fahim National Defense University, killing 15 and wounding four others.

Waziri added that attack on foot occurred in the early evening when the on-duty officers were on their way home.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, according to their spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, who said that 27 academy members were killed.

A statement issued by the office of President Ashraf Ghani said that the targeting of security forces illustrated the militants' "isolation."

