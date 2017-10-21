World

Belarusian opposition activists rally urging leader to go

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 10:21 AM

MINSK, Belarus

Some 200 people have rallied in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, calling for the resignation of the president who has ruled the former Soviet republic since 1994.

Opposition activists carrying Belarusian and European Union flags urged President Alexander Lukashenko to step down. They criticized some of the laws he recently pushed through, including one forcing citizens to register with the state employment exchange or pay a hefty fine.

Police allowed the protesters chanting "For shame!" to rally outside the seat of government and KGB headquarters. They did not make any arrests during the protest, but an Associated Press reporter saw at least two people detained afterward.

