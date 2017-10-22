World

Bomb kills former Afghan warlord, bodyguard

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 3:02 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a bomb has killed a former warlord and his bodyguard, and wounded eight other people.

Khalil Aseir, spokesman for the chief of police in the northern Takhar province, says the blast early Sunday targeted Nazuk Mir, a militant commander during the struggle to drive out Soviet troops in the 1980s. The bomb went off at a restaurant where he was having breakfast.

No one immediately claimed the attack.

A wave of attacks, mainly targeting Afghan security forces, has killed more than 200 people over the past week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video