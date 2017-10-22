World

Paramilitary force kills 8 'terrorists' in Pakistan

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 3:56 AM

KARACHI, Pakistan

Pakistan's paramilitary force says it has killed eight alleged "terrorists" in an overnight shootout in Karachi.

A statement issued Sunday says that paramilitary Rangers along with counterterrorism police raided a house, triggering an hours-long shootout. It says five "terrorists" were killed inside the hideout while three others were wounded and later died on the way to a hospital.

The statement says a counterterrorism officer and two paramilitary troops were wounded.

It says two of the gunmen who were killed were identified as members of the Ansar al-Shariya militant group, and that weapons and explosives were seized from the hideout.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video