World

Kosovo holds municipal vote; Pristina City Hall is top prize

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 6:09 AM

PRISTINA, Kosovo

Kosovo is holding municipal elections in a challenging test for its center-right governing coalition, which has focused its efforts on capturing City Hall in the capital of Pristina.

About 1.9 million voters were casting ballots Sunday to elect mayors for 38 municipalities and some 1,000 town hall lawmakers. Runoffs may take place a month later.

The four governing political parties will separately battle the right-wing Democratic League of Kosovo and especially the left-wing Self-Determination Party, the biggest opposition party in the parliament which also now runs Pristina.

Voting closes at 1700 GMT (3 p.m. EDT Sunday) and preliminary results may be expected by midnight.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Serbia doesn't recognize the move.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video