Kenya's Kenyatta urges peace ahead of poll as tensions rise

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 10:04 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta urged Kenyans to maintain peace ahead of fresh presidential elections next week as at least one person was shot and wounded by police amid a rise in ethnic tensions in the capital.

A resident of Nairobi's Lucky Summer low income area said Sunday that tensions grew after a traditional ceremony was performed by members Kenyatta's Kikuyu community which some residents interpreted as a war ceremony.

Sheila Kariuki said supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga went to the ceremony's site and police shot them when an argument started.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's August re-election was nullified by the Supreme Court and a new election ordered. Tensions have increased ahead of the fresh vote set for Oct. 26 which Odinga is boycotting because the electoral commission has not been reformed.

