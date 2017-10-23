World

Iraqi PM, key Iraqi Shiite cleric hold talks in Jordan

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 1:10 AM

AMMAN, Jordan

Iraq's prime minister and an influential Shiite cleric have visited Jordan, just hours after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Iraq and Saudi Arabia to unite to counter growing Iranian assertiveness.

Saudi Arabia, leader of the region's camp of Sunni Muslim states that also includes Jordan, is concerned about the influence of its rival Iran in Iraq. Iran has backed Shiite militias fighting against the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Late Sunday, the office of influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced that he met with Jordan's Prince Ghazi in the kingdom. Al-Sadr has in the past called for Shiite militias in Iraq to disband.

Meanwhile, Jordan's King Abdullah II held talks late Sunday with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Al-Abadi met with Tillerson earlier Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

